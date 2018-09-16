Listen Live

Reward Offered For Return Of Infant’s Urn

Stolen from Midland business

A Midland mother has offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the urn containing her infant daughter’s ashes.

Brie Zandona says the ceramic urn, blue with lighter blue coloured butterflies and flowers on the side and top was stolen from an Elizabeth Street business sometime between Tuesday and Friday of last week.

In it were the ashes of her daughter Mishka who did two years ago of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

My daughter who died of SIDS at 88 days old, urn has been stolen! 10,000$ reward, no questions asked. I want it returned now. It’s blue with butterfly’s. I’m dying inside. Share please. We just want it back.

Anyone having knowledge of the whereabouts of this urn or persons who may be in possession of it is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

