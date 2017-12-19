Listen Live

Ribbon Cut at RVH Child and Youth Mental Health Unit

New Unit Called "Life Changing"

It is open: the eight-bed Child and Youth Mental Health program at RVH. Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth said before the ribbon was cut this morning, children in this region suffering from mental health issues had nowhere to go, and were treated in the same unit as adults. RVH Chief of Psychaitry Dr. Eric Mulder was more direct.

Until today, North Simcoe Muskoka was the only region in the province that did not have a hospital-based child and youth mental health program. It is anticipated as many as 300 patients a year will be cared for in the unit, with another three thousand outpatient visits per year. The unit will begin accepting patients as of Wednesday.

