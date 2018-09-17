Listen Live

Richard Gere Is About To Become A Father Again At Age 69!

69 and feeling fine!

By Dirt/Divas

Richard Gere is going to be a dad at the age of 69…Alejandra Silva is a 35 year-old Spanish publicist who wed Richard Here in April. The two already have a child each from previous relationships…

Related posts

Matthew Perry Spent Three Months In The Hospital

Maya Rudolph Reveals That She Almost Had A Real Life “Bridesmaids” Bathroom Scene Moment

Could Another Twilight Be Coming?