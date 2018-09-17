Richard Gere Is About To Become A Father Again At Age 69!
69 and feeling fine!
Richard Gere is going to be a dad at the age of 69…Alejandra Silva is a 35 year-old Spanish publicist who wed Richard Here in April. The two already have a child each from previous relationships…
A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama☺️ Un momento muy especial para nosotros hace unos minutos.. Muy feliz recibiendo bendiciones para nuestro preciado tesoro por llegar… no lo podía mencionarlo sin antes habérselo dicho a su SS Dalai Lama.. ☺️ #dalailama #richardgere #alejandragere #love