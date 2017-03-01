Rihanna finally “made it to Harvard”

Rihanna was honoured as Harvard’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year on Tuesday!

The university says it chose Rihanna for her involvement in a number of charitable causes. She built a state-of-the-art centre for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation, Barbados. Rihanna also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, providing children with access to education in more than 60 developing countries. She created the Clara Lionel Foundation scholarship program, named for her grandparents, for students from the Caribbean who attend college in the U.S.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split after a year of dating

A representative for the couple confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Tuesday, just days after they made a very public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night. The statement said: ‘Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.’

Lady Gaga will headline both weekends of Coachella.

She will be replacing Beyoncé, who postponed her performance after announcing she was pregnant with twins. Gaga will fill in for Beyoncé on consecutive Saturday nights (April 15 and 22) at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.

Trolls 2 is happening!

Justin Timberlake played Branch and wrote the score of the movie. The movie made $339.5 Million- so no doubt a sequel is in the works… April 2020!