Rihanna reaches out to our PM

Rihanna has appealed to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for more support for education programs in the world’s poorest countries. The singer, who is an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), tweeted at Trudeau as well as the leaders of Germany, France, and Argentina on Friday.

“I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival,” Rihanna tweeted to Trudeau, “will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation?”

Last September, Trudeau – a former teacher – pledged $785 million over three years to a fund to support education in developing countries and to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.