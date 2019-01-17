Rihanna Sues Her Dad

Rihanna has filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty alleging that a company he founded in 2017 is capitalizing on her name. The company is called Fenty Entertainment and since starting up the company with a business partner- Rihanna says that her father has ignored numerous cease and desist letters.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Fenty has fraudulently misrepresented the company’s affiliation with Rihanna, and has the authority to act on her behalf.

Rihanna says that this is fraudulent as her dad has promised Rihanna appearances and performances to solicit millions of dollars from third parties. Rihanna says that she has NO affiliation with her father’s company and that he doesn’t have any authority to act of her behalf.

According to the lawsuit, Ronald Fenty made an unsuccessful attempt to trademark his surname for a proposed chain of boutique hotels. Rihanna already has a trademark on Fenty for her various business ventures. Rihanna is seeking an injunction against her father’s use of “Fenty” as well as damages.

Rihanna has mentioned in the past how her father’s drug and alcohol abuse impacted her family. Rihanna’s parents divorced when she was a teenager!