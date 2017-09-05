Listen Live

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is coming to a store new year!

Just another reason to go to Sephora!

By Dirt/Divas

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is coming to Sephora!

Rihanna recently released the promotional video for the beauty line…The video includes a diverse lineup of models including Halima Aden, Slick Woods, Duckie Thot and many more.  The campaign itself has already been recognized as a line that celebrates a huge range of faces.

Rihanna believes in this line of make up so much- that she wears it all the time including to the Met Gala one time! Look for the new make up September 8th…

Related posts

Who will play the next Joker!

Lady Gaga Cancels her Montreal show and sends fans pizza!

A Reboot is in the works for Lord of the Flies.