Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is coming to a store new year!

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is coming to Sephora!

Rihanna recently released the promotional video for the beauty line…The video includes a diverse lineup of models including Halima Aden, Slick Woods, Duckie Thot and many more. The campaign itself has already been recognized as a line that celebrates a huge range of faces.

Rihanna believes in this line of make up so much- that she wears it all the time including to the Met Gala one time! Look for the new make up September 8th…