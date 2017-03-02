Road Hockey Isn’t Illegal Anymore in Hamilton

City Council voted in favor of lifting the ban on road hockey in Hamilton this week where it has been illegal since the 1950’s.

Some even disagreed with the decision saying it would be noisy and could cause damage?!

I used to love strapping on my road warrior hockey pads to play in goal. Mom & Dad yelling, “Dinner’s ready!” Of course they had to say that 5 more times before I’d come inside.

There are some conditions to follow for playing:

The roadway has a speed limit of 40 km/h or less and is a local road

People play no earlier than 9 a.m. and no later than 8 p.m.

GAME ON!