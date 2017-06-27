Listen Live

Road & Parking Lot Closures for Illuminate Barrie-Snowbirds Show

Marina restrictions, too

Wednesday’s Illuminate Barrie-Snowbirds Show will impact travel and parking on some downtown streets:

Simcoe Street from Dunlop to Maple will be closed from 9:30am-10:00pm Wednesday – for safety and set-up of CFB Borden displays

Parking Lot Closures

  • Heritage Park parking lot 9:30am-10:00pm
  • Spirit Catcher lot 12:00noon-9:00pm
  • Tiffin Boat Launch 5:00am-9:00pm

Barrie Marina and Tiffin boat launches will be closed for the entire day. Boaters are encouraged to use nearby public launches, including Innisfil and Orillia.

