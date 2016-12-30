Listen Live

Road Rage Case

Both Parties Face Charges

By News

A road rage incident that happened on Tuesday and has been under Police investigation since, has finally resulted in charges. Barrie Police say they were called after a driver said another motorist pointed a gun at him on Mapleview Dr. Only the complainant waited for police to arrive at the scene. The second vehicle was located at the Tanger Outlet Mall and the Driver was apprehended.
A warrant was executed and a BB gun was seized by police.  BUT…… during the investigation the driver of the first vehicle had a dash-cam… that provided police with footage that lead to charges of Dangerous Operation of a vehicle.

Related posts

New Year, New You!

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

5 Easy Cookie & Sweets Recipes you can make before Christmas

Here’s what to get a Green Day fan in your life.

WATCH: Christmas Carpool Karaoke

10 Wines Under $10 to Impress even the Biggest Scrooge this Christmas

Lady Gaga Releases Video For ‘Million Reasons’

TOP 10 DIY HOLIDAY DECORATIONS ON A BUDGET

Great Light Displays In Simcoe County