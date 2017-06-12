Road Trip: Black Tap Milkshakes
Yes, that's a piece of cake jammed in a milkshake...
They are well know around NYC for making milkshakes outrageous. Black Tap creates milkshake combinations that will blow your mind.
If there were rules for Milkshakes, Black Tap breaks them all and they don’t care…
The Rainbow Donut Shake – There is actually an entire donut in there
Cookies n’ Cream Supreme – Yes, it comes with an Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich
The Apple Pie Shake – Caramel and apple everywhere
The Bam Bam Shake – Sprinkled w/ Fruity Pebbles, a pack of Nerds and there is a full pop tart inside somewhere