Road Trip: Black Tap Milkshakes

They are well know around NYC for making milkshakes outrageous. Black Tap creates milkshake combinations that will blow your mind.

If there were rules for Milkshakes, Black Tap breaks them all and they don’t care…

The Rainbow Donut Shake – There is actually an entire donut in there

Cookies n’ Cream Supreme – Yes, it comes with an Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich

The Apple Pie Shake – Caramel and apple everywhere

The Bam Bam Shake – Sprinkled w/ Fruity Pebbles, a pack of Nerds and there is a full pop tart inside somewhere