ROAD TRIP: Closest National Parks to Barrie

Canada’s 150th means free day admission to see our beautiful landscape in Canada’s National Parks with the Discovery Pass!

Bruce Peninsula National Park

3 Hour drive from Barrie (Bruce Peninsula on part of the Niagara Escarpment)

Gigantic rock cliffs

Incredible sunset/sunrise views

Connected to the Bruce Trail

All the hiking you can handle

Home to the Massasauga Rattle Snake

Georgian Bay Islands National Park

Hour from Barrie (Georgian Bay, Near Port Severn)

Taking up part of 63 different islands

Only accessible by boat

Home to 33 species of reptiles and amphibians and some incredible nesting sites for birds

Beausoliel Island is the largest main island in the park

