ROAD TRIP: Closest National Parks to Barrie
Camping Season starts this weekend!
Canada’s 150th means free day admission to see our beautiful landscape in Canada’s National Parks with the Discovery Pass!
Bruce Peninsula National Park
3 Hour drive from Barrie (Bruce Peninsula on part of the Niagara Escarpment)
- Gigantic rock cliffs
- Incredible sunset/sunrise views
- Connected to the Bruce Trail
- All the hiking you can handle
- Home to the Massasauga Rattle Snake
Georgian Bay Islands National Park
Hour from Barrie (Georgian Bay, Near Port Severn)
- Taking up part of 63 different islands
- Only accessible by boat
- Home to 33 species of reptiles and amphibians and some incredible nesting sites for birds
- Beausoliel Island is the largest main island in the park