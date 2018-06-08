ROADTRIP: Wet ‘n’ Wild Toronto

Wet ‘n’ Wild Toronto is headed into its 3rd weekend since opening, May 26th and people are already loving it!

Formally Wild Water Kingdom, Wet ‘n’ Wild Toronto is a $25 Million water park securing this as the top outdoor summer water fun attraction in the entire area.

Featuring a 2-tier water slide and 4 parallel race water slides. The giant wave pool and lazy river stretches around the park, all while Mom & Dad are sipping cocktails on the patio waiting for the kids at Coconut Cove.

You might want to sneak in and check it out before the kids enter Summer holidays, just saying…