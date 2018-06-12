Robert Di Niro Apologizes To Canadians For Trump’s Comments About Trudeau

Sunday night, Robert Di Niro tosses profanities at Trump during the Tony Awards, the next day- he’s in Toronto apologizing to Canadians for the U.S. president’s comments about Justin Trudeau.

The actor, was in Toronto yesterday for the groundbreaking of Nobu restaurant and hotel on Mercer St. downtown, says Trump’s conduct following the G7 summit in Quebec was “idiotic” and “a disgrace.”

At the Tony awards, De Niro launched an expletive at Trump and pumped his arms for emphasis. Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.