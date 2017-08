File this one under “unique”.

GQ has released a short film written and starring Robert Pattinson about celebrity and hot dogs. The film goes hand-in-hand with Pattinson’s GQ cover story.

Presenting “Fear & Shame”: A short film written by and starring Robert Pattinson. pic.twitter.com/Sco8dYfVXQ — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 9, 2017

Image courtesy of GQ