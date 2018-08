Robin Leach was a veteran journalist best known for his TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” which ran from 1984 to 1995.

Leach began his career in newspapers, writing for the Daily Mail, People and the New York Daily News. He moved to the U.S. in the early 1960s becoming editor of Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid Star. He later helped launch “Entertainment Tonight,” before co-creating and hosting “Lifestyles.”