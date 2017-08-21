Robin Thicke about to become a father for the 2nd time

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, April Love Geary have just announced that they are expecting! They took to social media to tell everyone with a sonogram photo. The baby’s due date is March 1, which coincides with what would have been the 71st birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.

Thicke, 40, was previously married to actress Paula Patton, who filed for divorce in 2014. The pair share 7-year-old son Julian.