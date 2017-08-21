Listen Live

Robin Thicke about to become a father for the 2nd time

No Blurred lines with the announcement of baby #2

By Dirt/Divas

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, April Love Geary have just announced that they are expecting! They took to social media to tell everyone with a sonogram photo. The baby’s due date is March 1, which coincides with what would have been the 71st birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.

Thicke, 40, was previously married to actress Paula Patton, who filed for divorce in 2014. The pair share 7-year-old son Julian.

Related posts

It’s nice to know that Justin and Jessica do it too!

The World has lost a comedy Legend

The Muppets are getting ready to perform Live!