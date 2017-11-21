Robots Can Do A Backflip

A company named Boston Dynamics has been building the next generation of robots, and they’re incredible! There’s a human type bot named Atlas that can jump onto platforms and do backflips and nail the landing every time.

Another is a dog bot called Spot, and it runs and can climb stairs. The WildCat is another four-legged bot, and it can get up to 19 miles per hour.

Anyone feeling like Sarah Connor was right in T2?