Robots Can Do A Backflip

They’re smarter than us and in better shape- We as humans are in Trouble

By Kool Mornings

A company named Boston Dynamics has been building the next generation of robots, and they’re incredible!  There’s a human type bot named Atlas that can jump onto platforms and do backflips and nail the landing every time.

Another is a dog bot called Spot, and it runs and can climb stairs. The WildCat is another four-legged bot, and it can get up to 19 miles per hour.

Anyone feeling like Sarah Connor was right in T2?

