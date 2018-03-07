KOOL FM is a proud sponsor of the Barrie Music Festival’s Rock the House Curling Fundraiser, taking place March 17th at the Barrie Curling Club! If you love curling or if you have always wanted to try it then this event is for you.

For just 90$, you get training, your equipment, and lunch. Plus you’re guaranteed 2 games and get a $40 tax receipt. The best part is that you’ll help fund a great cause. The Barrie Music Festival is celebrating 35 years offering youth in our community the chance to play and learn from professional musicians so they can master their instrument!

For more information and to register your team click here. Curl for a cause and help keep the music playing for talented youth in our community. The Barrie Music Festival’s Rock the House event, March 17th from 10-4 at the Barrie Curling club, proudly sponsored by KOOL FM.