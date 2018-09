10:00am – 4:00pm

Compete in a 2v2 Rocket League Tournament, only at Game On! Sept 22 in Barrie.

The winning team will walk home with an awesome prize, sponsored by Vertex VR!

Free to register

Must be 16+ to enter

You MUST e-mail: events@barrie.ca to register, include your team name and both team members names

Event Page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2229951433696589/?active_tab=about