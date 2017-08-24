Rod Stewart’s “Do you Think I’m Sexy” is getting reworked with DNCE!

Rob Stewart and Joe Jonas’s band DNCE will rework “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”- they will perform the new version at the MTV Video Music Awards….

Rod Stewart has a new partnership with Republic Records, the label behind such artists as DNCE, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Florence + the Machine, and Hailee Steinfeld. We’ll get to hear the new version tomorrow ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday!

Rod’s original Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? track was released in 1978 and hit number one in six countries. Stewart is currently working on his first album since 2015’s Another Country.