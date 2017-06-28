Listen Live

Roll Up The Rim is Back for Canada 150

It's like Christmas in July.

Tim Hortons has granted us Christmas in July bringing back Roll Up The Rim for Canada 150 starting today.

Canada’s best kept secret was dropped on social seemingly out of nowhere very early on Wednesday morning.

The cups will be in Tim Hortons locations across the country starting today. The 2017 Canada 150 Roll Up The Rim is about a third of the size compared to the normal Roll Up The Rim contest. The normal 2017 contest printed a minimum of around 295 million cups and this special contest printed a minimum of 98 million cups. The Canada 150 contest lasts until July 21st or until supplies last.

The grand prize is 1 of 10 trips across Canada valued at $10,000.

