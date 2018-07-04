Rolling Stone Declares That Selena Gomez Has The Official Song Of Summer 2018

Selena Gomez officially has the song of summer, according to rolling stone! “Back to you” is part of the soundtrack to “13 Reasons Why” and was the first single since October when Wolves was released…

Rolling Stone says, “Back to You” is a natural summer song. It’s the feisty screed against your camp boyfriend who ditched you after 10 long months of letter-exchanging.” They also said, “Gomez’s lilting soprano whispers to us like a cool stream of ventilated air as we sit inside while everyone else plays volleyball with Cardi B or Drake.