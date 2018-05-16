Listen Live

Roseanne Gets A Season 2

What will the Conners be up next season?

By Dirt/Divas

Roseanne has the green light for second 2! The show’s return this year exceeded all expectations by Network ABC with the support of Roseanne Barr’s character for President Donald Trump attracting attention. Second two will focus more on family and less on politics according to ABC bosses.

