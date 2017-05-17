Listen Live

Roseanne is officially a go, airing on ABC!

Get ready to relive your youth with the return of Roseanne!

By Dirt/Divas

Original castmembers Roseanne Barr, John Goodman (despite the fact that his character Dan died of a heart attack during the final season), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) are all set to return. Sarah Chalke, who played the role of Becky after Goranson, will also return, but in a different role.

The Roseanne revival was spearheaded by Gilbert, who currently hosts and exec produces the CBS daytime show The Talk.

Enjoy the best moments of Roseanne!

 

