Roseanne is officially a go, airing on ABC!

Original castmembers Roseanne Barr, John Goodman (despite the fact that his character Dan died of a heart attack during the final season), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) are all set to return. Sarah Chalke, who played the role of Becky after Goranson, will also return, but in a different role.

The Roseanne revival was spearheaded by Gilbert, who currently hosts and exec produces the CBS daytime show The Talk.

Enjoy the best moments of Roseanne!