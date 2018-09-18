Roseanne Says This Is How Her Character Will killed Off

Roseanne is spilling the beans on how her character will be killed off on the upcoming spinoff of “Roseanne” after she was fired from the ABC series in May for writing a racist tweet.

Barr told Brandon Straka on his YouTube show “Walk Away,” that the writers of the ABC spinoff “The Conners” elected to have her character die by overdosing on opioids. “Oh ya, they killed her,” she said. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

Barr made it clear she was not happy with her character’s fate saying it was disrespectful to fans “who loved that family” on the original series.