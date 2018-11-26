Listen Live

Roseanne Was A Victim Of A Prank She Says

She appears to have lost some weight

By Dirt/Divas

A guy by the name of Frank, called into a radio show over the weekend claiming to be one of Roseanne’s assists and told the host and listeners alike that Roseanne had suffered a health scare…How, Roseanne is singing a different tune…

Roseanne took to twitter to clear the air…

“I was the victim of a prank,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

