Rosie’s Free Christmas Community Dinner

Once again, Christmas is just around the corner! Rose Romita will be hosting the Free Christmas Day Dinner at Trinity Anglican Church 24 Collier St., Barrie.

This is on Christmas Day December 25th from 12pm-6pm.

All are welcome, this is a special day for those that may be alone on Christmas and just want to be around friends.

There will be a traditional Turkey Dinner served as well as entertainment and karaoke. Santa will also be visiting.

Still needing donations of: turkeys, pop, juice, water, desserts, fruit and cash for the last minute purchases.

If you can help in any way, please call Rose 705-796-7909.