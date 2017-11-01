Rotary Auction Returns To Barrie

Another Barrie Rotary Auction begins today. More than 250 items are up for bids including an iPhone 8, golf passes, tickets for the Barrie Colts and Toronto Maple Leafs. Funds raised help to fund special projects in the city such as the Rotary Clock on the waterfront, the recently opened Military Heritage Park on the south shore and Rotary Place at RVH. Time is of the essence this year with the length of the auction cut to just 12 days ending November 12 (at one time the auction stretched over four weeks). Rotary spokesman Darry White says they hope the shorter time frame will generate more excitement.

Click here for more information and to view the items up for bid.

Listen below for more on the auction and the work of the Rotary…