Listen Live

Rotary Auction Returns To Barrie

More than 250 items to bid on; 100% of proceeds to projects in Barrie

By News

Another Barrie Rotary Auction begins today. More than 250 items are up for bids including an iPhone 8, golf passes, tickets for the Barrie Colts and Toronto Maple Leafs. Funds raised help to fund special projects in the city such as the Rotary Clock on the waterfront, the recently opened Military Heritage Park on the south shore and Rotary Place at RVH. Time is of the essence this year with the length of the auction cut to just 12 days ending November 12 (at one time the auction stretched over four weeks). Rotary spokesman Darry White says they hope the shorter time frame will generate more excitement.

Click here for more information and to view the items up for bid.

Listen below for more on the auction and the work of the Rotary…

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Innisfil Worker Hurt On The Job

Innisfil Man Wins Big On September Lottario Draw

Fiery Crash Closes Stretch Of Highway 400

Wednesday’s Weather

UPDATE: Photo Released Following Sexual Assault On Barrie Waterfront

Smile Cookie Campaign Broke A Record

Bradford Residents Can Weigh in On future of Simcoe St. Community Centre

Public School Board Gets Green Funding