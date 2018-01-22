Rotten Tomatoes give Paddington 2 best review ever!
Winning an Oscar is nothing compared to a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes!
Lady Bird has been bumped from the Best Movie ever spot on Rotten Tomatoes! Edge out by a little bear! Paddington 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film about late author Michael Bond’s beloved bear has scored a perfect 100% score with 168 positive reviews and not a single negative one.
Lady Bird is now the site’s second-best-reviewed film with a score of 99% and only one negative review.