Route Champlain Takes Visitors Through Our Region

A new tourist route will follow in Champlain’s footsteps through our region. The provincial government unveiled plans today, to create a 1,500km long tourist route closely aligned to explorer Samuel de Champlain’s historic journey. The trail will take visitors through Simcoe County, including Orillia, Tiny and Tay Townships, Creemore, and Collingwood, before heading north. The Route Champlain will open next year, and is expected to create new jobs and boost the economy.