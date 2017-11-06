Each year Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet School travels the country in search of talented dancers to join one of three Professional Programs: Ballet Academic (Ages 10+), Aspirant (Post-Secondary), and Teacher Training Program (Post-Secondary).

Auditions take place in cities across Canada and into the United States and include a Q & A portion for parents and students, as well as master class in some cities. Students unable to attend an audition may send in a Video Application, which are accepted until May 1, 2018.

Students who are identified with potential are invited to attend the second audition phase. The second audition happens in Summer Session throughout the month of July in Winnipeg. Students experience life in residence, the daily schedule, connect with artistic faculty and build on their potential.

After a month of intense training, students who are accepted to one of the Professional Programs will begin their journey as young artists in September 2018.

Visit rwb.org/audition to register online or download the application form. For additional information please do not hesitate to contact us via email school@rwb.org or by phone 204-957-3467