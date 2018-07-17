The much-loved 90’s cartoon Rugrats are coming back thanks to Nickelodeon! There will be 26 new episodes that will feature new

adventures from original characters Tommy Pickles, Chuckie, Phil and Lil, Susie and Angelica, along with a host of new characters.

The show premiered back in 1991 and ran until 2004 for a totally of 172 episodes. The show was about the day-to-day lives of Toddler and their adventures! The show was so popular it sparked a few big-screen moves in the early 2000’s.