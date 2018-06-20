Rules On Being Royal!

Meghan Markle may be living a fairy tale life- but there are a few things Meghan will not be able to do…. There are some odd rules that all Royals must follow!

#1 She can’t eat shellfish

You won’t be seeing the Duchess of Sussex tucking into a seafood tower or a bowl of spaghetti alle vongole in public at any time. That’s because royals are actively discouraged from eating shellfish to avoid the possibility of food poisoning.

#2 She can’t take selfies

We know that Markle had to delete her blog, The Tig, and her excellent Instagram account that showed pics of the Suits star doing yoga, drinking wine with friends and spending time with her adorable pooches. But now she’s also banned from taking selfies.

#3 She can’t stab her food with a fork

She, like the rest of the royal family, must now balance her food on the back of her fork before putting it in her mouth. It’s a motion that requires a steady hand and precise calculation.

#4 She can’t play Monopoly

Let’s be honest, we know Markle would be the Scottie dog, but now that she has a royal title, she can’t play Monopoly anymore.

In 2008, Prince Andrew was gifted a game of Monopoly by the Leeds Building Society, but he said: “We’re not allowed to play Monopoly at home. It gets too vicious.”

#5 She can’t vote

Markle will apply for British citizenship now that she’s married to a true blue Brit, but she won’t be able to vote in any elections.

#6 She can’t go to bed before the Queen

It should come as little surprise that the Queen leads a very disciplined life. From the moment she wakes until the time she goes to bed, her day is scheduled like that of a cadet at boot camp. Which means she expects others to respect her schedule, too.

This means, if the Queen heads to bed at 11 p.m., everyone else in her presence needs to wait until at least 11:01 p.m. to hit the hay.