RVH Auxiliary Its Milestone In Helping To Fund New Programs

Tip of the hat to the RVH Auxiliary. It has reached the half way point of its $2M commitment to the Advanced Cardiac Care and Child and Youth Mental Health program, cutting a cheque this week for $350,000. That puts the total to date at $1M. “Members of the RVH Auxiliary are extremely excited to have hit a major fundraising milestone. It is a real celebration for us to have announced that with this year’s donation of $350,000 we have reached the $1 million mark toward our $2 million pledge to the Hearts & Minds campaign,” says Janice Williams, President of the RVH Auxiliary. “What always amazes me is how the money is raised – literally, one dollar at a time. Our Cafe Royale and Victoria’s Gift Shop are our top fundraisers, but the support we receive through Tag Days, Bazaars, Nevada Ticket Sales and our Vendor Program is continuous and astounding. Every member of our Blue Brigade who volunteers their time feels proud to be a part of the RVH Team and we all embrace the opportunity and realize the importance of supporting our health centre.” The funds will be directed to developing an advanced cardiac care program and a child and youth mental health inpatient program at RVH. Neither of the services currently exist in Simcoe Muskoka. Patients are often transported beyond the region to receive care. RVH’s Hearts & Mind will fund the necessary equipment and tools for these programs as these costs are not provided by the provincial government and remain the responsibility of the health centre.

pictured: Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary members celebrate reaching the halfway mark – $1 million – of their $2 million pledge to RVH’s Hearts & Minds campaign supporting the development of an advanced cardiac care program and child and youth mental health inpatient unit. Joining the volunteers are David McCullough, chair RVH Foundation; Janice Williams,

president, RVH Auxiliary; Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO and Kirsten Parker, chair RVH Board of Directors.