RVH Board Looking For New Member

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is looking for someone to sit on its Board of Directors beginning in June 2018.

“RVH is looking for a candidate who is strongly committed to the RVH vision, mission and values, has strong personal and professional integrity, and has experience in a governance role,” says Michael O’Keefe, chair, RVH Board of Directors. “RVH is a dynamic, growing health centre. We also live in a time of fiscal constraint, combined with ongoing population growth and increasing demand for healthcare services, so governance leadership can be both challenging and rewarding.”

Directors are accountable for the monitoring and oversight of the health centre’s performance goals, ensuring financial accountability, providing feedback and guidance to the CEO, and serve as a link between the health centre and the communities RVH serves.

Most board and committee meetings are scheduled for late afternoons, approximately one-two times per month, as well as orientation and board meeting preparation time. In the event meetings are called on short notice, a flexible schedule for potential board members is an asset.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and must reside or work in the North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network.

Cover letters and resumes should be submitted to Wendy Sallows, Governance & Partnership Liaison at sallowsw@rvh.on.ca.

Click here for more information on RVH’s Board of Directors.