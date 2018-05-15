RVH Showing Off Long Term Innisfil Hospital Plans And Taking Public Input

RVH has been showing off its expansion plans in front of local councils, and now it wants residents to weigh in. Representatives from the hospital were in front of Barrie council and Bradford West Gwillimbury council recently to highlight plans to expand nearby, noting the planning stages take a good ten years to work out. The satellite hospital in Innisfil would be rolled out in stages over about two decades, with a health and wellness centre coming first, with full hospital services expected on site in the future.

Public meetings are to be held, to get resident input moving forward. The second of three meetings will take place at the Innisfl Public Library on Innisfil Beach Road, starting at 7:00 Tuesday night. The third will take place at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Leisure Centre on May 23rd.

Check out the tentative timeline for the project below.