Ryan Reynolds Is Developing An R-rated Version Of Home Alone!

Perhaps an appearance by Kevin?

By Dirt/Divas

Remember how awesome the Home Alone movies were and still are every Christmas? As an adult, wouldn’t it be great to see a more adult version?

Enter- Ryan Reynolds who is said to be developing an R-rating take on the franchise!

The movie will be called “Stoned Alone” and is about a pot-smoking loser who misses a flight bound for his holiday ski trip, gets high, and has to fend off thieves who break into his house…

