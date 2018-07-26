Ryan Reynolds Is Developing An R-rated Version Of Home Alone!
Perhaps an appearance by Kevin?
Remember how awesome the Home Alone movies were and still are every Christmas? As an adult, wouldn’t it be great to see a more adult version?
Enter- Ryan Reynolds who is said to be developing an R-rating take on the franchise!
The movie will be called “Stoned Alone” and is about a pot-smoking loser who misses a flight bound for his holiday ski trip, gets high, and has to fend off thieves who break into his house…