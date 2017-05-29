Ryan Seacrest apparently mad about Katy Perry’s Idol Pay check!

Ryan Seacrest isn’t happy with how much money he’s being offered to host the new “American Idol” on ABC — and it is Katy Perry’s fault.

Seacrest, who hosted the show on Fox for 15 seasons, was set to emcee the reboot until Perry — said to be getting $25 million as an “Idol” judge —

Sources say ABC initially offered Seacrest over $10 million.

“Ryan isn’t pleased with the protracted negotiations,” a source familiar with the talks said. “But he is hopeful that a deal can be reached given his affection for the show.”

A network insider said, “Perry is not getting $25 million.”