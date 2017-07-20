Ryan Seacrest returns as the Host of American Idol

It’s official.

The busiest man in talk is hosting the ABC revival of American Idol. Kelly Ripa announced the news this morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan by her side.

To get us ready for the new shows, Ryan posted an audio file on the American Idol social media account reading the iconic opening to the show.

Katy Perry is the only judge to be announced. Auditions begin in August and the show returns on ABC in 2018.

CC image courtesy of Jim Greenhill via Flickr