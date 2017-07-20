Listen Live

Ryan Seacrest returns as the Host of American Idol

American Idol returns in 2018

By ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Videos

It’s official.

The busiest man in talk is hosting the ABC revival of American Idol. Kelly Ripa announced the news this morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan by her side.

To get us ready for the new shows, Ryan posted an audio file on the American Idol social media account reading the iconic opening to the show.

Katy Perry is the only judge to be announced. Auditions begin in August and the show returns on ABC in 2018.

CC image courtesy of Jim Greenhill via Flickr

Related posts

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Found Dead

WATCH: Mickey Surprises Children with Adoption Date

WATCH: Wonder Woman’s origin story

This wax figure looks nothing like Beyonce

Despacito is the most streamed song ever

WATCH: Jack Black on a Japanese Game Show

Sisqo Remade “The Thong Song” And It Is Amazing

WATCH: Texting and Walking and… ooops!

Disney Shares New Trailer For ‘A Wrinkle In Time’