Sale of Fake Gold Bar Leads to Charges

A Barrie man is charged with fraud after allegedly selling a counterfeit gold bar. Barrie police say it was advertised on a classified site Orilliajiji as being a 1 oz Royal Canadian mint gold bar. Last month a buyer purchased the gold brick for $1200 but soon became suspicions and had it tested, which revealed.. it was a fake. The buyer attempted to contact the seller which was unsuccessful. That’s when police were called. Upon further investigation, police made an arrest and a 49 year old Barrie man is charged with fraud under $5000. He’s scheduled to be in court next month.