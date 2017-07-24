Listen Live

Salvation Army Offering Courses in Cooking, Art

Helping to rebuild self-esteem

By News

The Salvation Army Bayside Mission in Barrie is serving up a couple of new programs to help who are people down on their luck get their lives back in gear. One of them, says Mayor Doug Lewis, is a cooking class…

There’s also an art class. Both programs designed to help with self esteem…

The Bayside Mission looking to develop more such programs. If you have a skill, or an idea, Major Lewis would like to hear from you at 705-728-3737.

