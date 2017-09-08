Sam Smit is back with new music
LISTEN: The new track is called “Too Good at Goodbye”
Sam Smith is back with new music…The new track is called “Too Good at Goodbye” It’s his first new song since 2015 when he won an Oscar for James Bond theme: “Writing on the wall.”
The new song is about Sam and a relationship he was in.
Sam’s new album will be available in two versions: one with 10 tracks, the other with 14 and it will be released before Christmas.
‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ is finally here gorgeous people!! https://t.co/9gx94gcTni pic.twitter.com/3SSHHLWLEj
— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 8, 2017