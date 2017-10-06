Sam Smith Announces New Album & Releases A New Single

The king of making us feel all the feels is back!

Last month, Smith released his first single since 2015 when he dropped “Too Good At Goodbyes”. He followed that up with an appearance at BBC 1’s Live Lounge, so fans had to suspect more new music was on the horizon.

Friday morning, Smith announced that his new album The Thrill of It All will be released on November 3rd. He also shared the second single from the album, Pray, a gospel-tinged track that was produced by Timbaland.

In addition, Smith also announced a 2018 tour. The Thrill of It All tour will kick off in Toronto on June 18th, and will continue across North America before wrapping up in Calgary on September 13th.

Sam Smith Tour Dates