June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
July 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
August 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
August 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 28 & 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
September 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
September 5 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 8 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
September 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
September 13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sam Smith Announces New Album & Releases A New Single
As Well As A 2018 North American Tour
The king of making us feel all the feels is back!
Last month, Smith released his first single since 2015 when he dropped “Too Good At Goodbyes”. He followed that up with an appearance at BBC 1’s Live Lounge, so fans had to suspect more new music was on the horizon.
Friday morning, Smith announced that his new album The Thrill of It All will be released on November 3rd. He also shared the second single from the album, Pray, a gospel-tinged track that was produced by Timbaland.
In addition, Smith also announced a 2018 tour. The Thrill of It All tour will kick off in Toronto on June 18th, and will continue across North America before wrapping up in Calgary on September 13th.
Sam Smith Tour Dates
