Sam Smith Does Carpool Karaoke

Another day, another edition of Carpool Karoke. This time it was Sam Smith who joined James Corden on his “way to work”. Smith’s new album The Thrill Of It All comes out Friday.

The pair sings a few of Smith’s biggest hits, including Too Good At Goodbyes, I’m Not The Only One and By Your Side.

The conversation then shifts to Sam’s love for a certain girl band (spoiler alert: it’s Fifth Harmony) and things takes a turn down Fan-boy Road.

Watch the whole clip below: