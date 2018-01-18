Same Suspect, Same Car, Same Gas Bar, Same Time
Two thefts of gas
Barrie Police are looking for a bold gas thief…an apparent creature of habit. At 4:20 pm on January 9 and 16 a black Jeep Cherokee is seen entering the Petro Canada station at 175 Cundles Road East, the driver pumping gas, then leaving without paying. Police believe the vehicle may be a rental from the GTA.
Description of Vehicle:
- 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Black
- Licence Plate: CABD 453
Suspect Description:
- Male, white
- 20 to 25-years-old
- 160-170lbs
- Short hair & clean shaven
- Wearing a dark bomber type coat, dark jeans (½ blue ½ black), a baseball hat & tan Timberland boots
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC B Carleton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2549 or by email at bcarleton@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).