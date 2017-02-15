Same Suspect Wanted in Connection to Sexual Assaults In Collingwood, Toronto
Two Women Assaulted, Police Believe Same Man Responsible
Police are looking for help in finding a suspect believed to be behind sexual assaults in Collingwood and Toronto. Police in the GTA say a 23-year-old woman was dragged into a laneway and sexually assaulted, around 1:00 on the morning of July 28th, 2015. The OPP received reports just before 2:00 on the morning of January 1st of this year, that a woman had been pulled into a vehicle in Collingwood, and was sexually assaulted. Investigators believe the same man is responsible. The suspect is described as:
- Male
- Brown
- Late 20’s to early 30’s
- Average build with a large mid-section
- Thin beard
- Between 5’6′ – 5’7″
- Wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap with a white logo
- Driving a 2005-2010 4-door silver/gray or tan coloured sedan with black steel rims.
Officers from the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have begun a joint investigation into these sexual assaults. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact the investigating police services or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.222tips.com.