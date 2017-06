Sampson’s Body Balance 183 Bayfield St. Barrie

June 23, 2017

11am -7pm

This is our 9th anniversary celebration and open house.

Come meet our Registered Massage Therapists Eileen Sampson RMT and Denise Miller RMT.

There will be food, refreshements, and 2 draws for “Free Massage Therapy for a year”(one per month).

You can also get you blood pressure checked and speak to our therapists how massage therapy can lower blood pressure.