Samsung Is Now Offering A Tinder-Like App, So You Can Swipe Based On What’s In People’s Fridges!

Are you food compatible with your person? Since a lot of a relationship is spent eating together- its important to be on the same food page.

Samsung just launched a new app for their smart refrigerators called Refrigerdating. And it’s a Tinder-style app, but instead of swiping on pictures of potential dates, you swipe on pictures of what’s in their fridge.

The contents of your fridge can say a lot about a person, so Samsung says “we hope people can meet under more honest or transparent circumstances with the help of the contents of the fridge, because that can tell you a lot about the personality.”

The best part about this is you don’t need to own one of Samsung’s $4000 smart fridges.

You can use the app in your phone’s browser at Refrigerdating.com, you’ll just need to upload a pic of the inside of your fridge.