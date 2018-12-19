Sandra Bullock Has A Great Solution To No Oscar Host

Sandra Bullock has an idea of how to handle the no Oscar host situation and its brilliant!

Nothing says entertainment like putting people on the spot in awkward positions. Sandra told the Associated Press on Monday that she thinks random actors should be pulled out of the audience and read what’s on the teleprompter to cover a segment of the show.

Organizers “don’t even have to tell them it’s happening, just put up the teleprompter, and go, ‘it’s your turn,”‘ Bullock said. “You’re an actor, figure it out.”

No host for February’s Academy Awards has been announced since Kevin Hart backed out of emcee duties earlier this month over backlash to his old homophobic tweets.